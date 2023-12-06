Lionel Messi has made it to the TIME magazine's Athlete of the Year for 2023. Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami back in July 2023. TIME mentioned that Messi is taking football (soccer) in America to new heights because there is a significant growth in attendance during the matches, ticket prices, merchandise sales, and also the viewership. TIME mentioned Lionel Messi as the 'most revered and influential athlete on the planet'. TIME also mentioned that Messi is still performing at the top of his game, the U.S. is now a soccer nation. 'Together We Can Change the Planet' Lionel Messi Shares Awareness Message About Protecting the Earth in Inspirational Video for COP28.

Have a Look at the Cover of TIME Magazine

