Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? The debate about who is the 'GOAT' (Greatest of All Time) in football continues and perhaps will for a long, long time to come. Rafael Nadal, one of the biggest figures in sports, however, has picked his favourite among the two legendary footballers. In a video which has gone viral on social media, a fan is seen asking Nadal who is better. The fan asks, 'Messi or Ronaldo?' and Nadal, who was walking down the street, responds, 'Messi is better, but I am a Madrid fan." Ronaldo and Messi dominated La Liga football for many years when the two competed for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. IShowSpeed Is a Lionel Messi Fan NOW! YouTuber Speed Takes Off Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jersey to Reveal Inter Miami Star's Shirt After Argentine's Free-Kick Goal on Debut (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here:

🎙️ Messi or Ronaldo? 🚨🗣️ Rafael Nadal: “Messi is better, but I am a Real Madrid fan.”pic.twitter.com/YJDAISs3BH — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) July 23, 2023

