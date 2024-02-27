Lionel Messi notched another accolade on his decorated resume when his Instagram account reached 500 million followers. Statistically, the 500M mark signifies that 20% of active users on Instagram follow Lionel Messi. The Argentine star footballer became just the second person on the planet to hit the half-billion mark, joining another soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently sits at the top with 622 million followers. Musician and actress Selena Gomez ranks third with 429 million followers, followed by Kylie Jenner (400 million) and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (397 million). 'Te Amo' Lionel Messi Pens Down Adorable Post On Instagram Wishing Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Happy Birthday (See Pic).

Lionel Messi's Instagram Followers Hit 500M

❗ Lionel Messi becomes the FIRST World Champion to hit 500 Million followers on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/PdekUN7gPn — L/M Football (@lmfootbalI) February 25, 2024

