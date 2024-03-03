Lionel Messi was undoubtedly a very pleased man after he powered Inter Miami to a dominant 5-0 win over Orlando City in MLS 2024 on Sunday, March 3. The Argentina star struck twice in the second half to add to the scoreline which was already 3-0 in favour of the Herons after a Luis Suarez double and Robert Taylor had given the side a flying start. Taking to Instagram, Messi shared some pictures of himself as well as his teammates in action during the match and wrote, "Great game by all and victory in the Clásico!!!" Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Braces Help Inter Miami Defeat Orlando City 5–0 in MLS 2024 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi's Instagram Post After Inter Miami's Victory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

