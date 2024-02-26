Lionel Messi came to Inter Miami's rescue with a late goal which helped the Herons play out a 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy in MLS 2024. The Argentina star showed his quality in the dying stages of the contest when LA Galaxy were reduced to 10 men with Marco Delgado seeing a second yellow card in the 88th minute and pounced on an assist from former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba to level the score and win a point for his side. Earlier, LA Galaxy had taken the lead in the contest with Dejan Joveljic scoring the opener in the 75th minute. Lionel Messi Donates Eighth Ballon d'Or Trophy to Barcelona Museum, Here's Why (Watch Video).

LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami Result

What a game in LA. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2yjZ6G4sr3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 26, 2024

Dejan Joveljic Scores Opening Goal for LA Galaxy

THE BREAKTHROUGH 💥 Dejan Joveljić gives @LAGalaxy the 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/DsyoV0ZpHh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 26, 2024

Lionel Messi Equalises for Inter Miami

Messi 🔗 Alba WHAT A GOAL! pic.twitter.com/LuYpsiAb2X — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 26, 2024

