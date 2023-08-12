Inter Miami took the stage alongside Charlotte FC in the Quarterfinal of Leagues Cup 2023 on August 12 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida, USA. Lionel Messi & Co. proved to be the superior side and secured a comprehensive win over Charlotte 4-0. Miami skipper Lionel Messi carried on his good work and netted a goal. It was his fifth goal in five matches for Miami. Lionel Messi's Leadership Skills Hailed By Inter Miami Head Coach Gerardo Martino

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Beat Charlotte FC 4-0 to Qualify for Leagues Cup 2023 Semifinal

Watch Lionel Messi's Goal

Messi does it again 🔥🔥 5 games straight✅ 8 goals✅ Campana to Messi for our fourth 👏#MIAvCLT | 4-0 pic.twitter.com/l7amAxwzrB — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)