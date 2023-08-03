Inter Miami locked horns with Orlando City in the Leagues Cup 2023 clash on August 3. Lionel Messi showed his class once again the piloted his team to victory. The legendary footballer scored a brace and helped Miami trump Orlando by 3-1. With the win, Inter Miami has qualified for the Round of 16. The Miami management would hope Messi plays in the same vein in the matches to come. Lionel Messi Pays Tribute to Diego Maradona by Wearing Argentina Legend’s Iconic Jersey From 1994 FIFA World Cup (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi Scores Brace Again As Inter Miami Trump Orlando City

A win and a spot secured in the next round of the @LeaguesCup ✅🤩 pic.twitter.com/Rp9GnH7W6q — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 3, 2023

Inter Miami 1 - 0 Orlando City

MESSI X ROBERT TAYLOR BANGERS ONLY 🤯🤯 Taylor puts Messi in with the chip to give us the early lead over Orlando City.#MIAvORL | 📺#MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/kvb8Lmcccj — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 3, 2023

Inter Miami 1 - 1 Orlando City

Inter Miami 2 - 1 Orlando City

For his 9th goal in 12 career games against Orlando City, Josef Martínez converts a PK to put us back in the lead 👊#MIAvORL | 2-1| 📺 #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/lhJvjZbi2P — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 3, 2023

Inter Miami 3 - 1 Orlando City

