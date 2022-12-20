Lionel Messi took to Instagram to share an emotional video after Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. The video which was shared in a paid partnership with Budweiser, captures Messi's disappointment from losing the 2014 World Cup final to Germany to be able to get back up again and win the 2022 edition of the tournament, which got recently concluded. Messi finally managed to fulfill his lifelong dream and complete his legacy. Argentina Victory Parade: Lionel Messi and Co Reach Home, Sea of People Joins National Football Team to Celebrate FIFA World Cup 2022 Title Win (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi's Instagram Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)