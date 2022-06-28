Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has shared a photo on Instagram of their summer vacation days from the Beso Beach, Ibiza. The Argentina and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar is currently holidaying with his family on the Spanish island, where he is spending the off-season break also with his former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas' families. Messi's wife Antonela took to Instagram and shared a group photo in which Messi, Suarez and Fabregas can be seen with their respective wives. The caption of the post reads: "Beso Beach."

Here is the IG post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

