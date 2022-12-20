Argentina defeated France in the finals of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Lionel Messi finally fulfilled his dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup. Messi and company finally reached Buenos Aires just a few hours ago. And now Messi has posted a photo of himself with a FIFA World Cup trophy in bed. The caption of the post reads good morning. Similar to Messi's other posts, this has also gone viral within minutes. Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Video on Instagram After Winning FIFA World Cup 2022.

Messi Posts Pictures with World Cup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

