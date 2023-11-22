During the recent Brazil vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers game the locals and Argentine fans had some disputes during the playing of national anthems which led Brazilian police to charge the Argentinian fans who then responded by tearing and throwing seats at the officers. Players of Argentina's National team including Lionel Messi then started to walk off the field toward the fans, the video of which went viral over all the social media. Lionel Messi’s Six FIFA World Cup 2022 Shirts Up for Auction As Sotheby’s Anticipates Record Breaking Sale of Over $10 Million

Have a Look At the Videos

Lionel Messi and Teammates Walking Off in Protest

🚨 Lionel Messi waving no as he and Argentina leave the pitch.pic.twitter.com/aKxvgDRV7Q — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 22, 2023

