Lionel Messi returned to action this weekend playing for Inter Miami against Orlando City in the MLS 2024 clash at Florida. During the match he accidentally hit a child sitting behind the goalpost on the spectators seat. The ball went over the crossbar and hit the kid who started crying immediately by for being hurt. His father who was sitting beside and was a Messi fan, consoled the kid by saying 'Messi gave it to you, don't cry'. Fans loved how the scenario unfolded and made the clip viral on social media. Inter Miami Coach Gerardo Martino Praises Luis Suarez After Uruguayan Striker Scores Brace Against Orlando City in MLS 2024.

Lionel Messi's Free Kick Hits Young Fan Behind the Goalpost

Messi's free kick hits a baby in the crowdpic.twitter.com/ZT6DrxQt73 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 3, 2024

