Inter Miami took the stage alongside Orlando City in the Round of 32 Leagues Cup 2023 clash on August 3 at the DRV PNK Stadium. Star Footballer Lionel Messi was in his elements and netted two goals for his side. Courtesy of Messi's heroics, Miami won the game 3-1. With his second brace of the season, Messi has scored five goals in three games since his arrival at the club. Lionel Messi Pips Cristiano Ronaldo in List of Most Guinness World Records Titles Achieved by Footballers, Check Top-5 Players

Lionel Messi's First Goal

MESSI X ROBERT TAYLOR BANGERS ONLY 🤯🤯 Taylor puts Messi in with the chip to give us the early lead over Orlando City.#MIAvORL | 📺#MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/kvb8Lmcccj — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 3, 2023

Lionel Messi's second Goal

