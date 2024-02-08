Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami club friendly football match was of high intensity as both teams failed to score in the normal time which ended up in a penalty shootout. In which Inter Miami player Robert Taylor missed his spot kick and Lionel Messi had a great laugh after that with the rest of the teammates. The video of the same is going viral on social media. Inter Miami went on to lose the game 3-4 on penalties against Vissel Kobe. ‘Nothing Beats a Little Sunshine…..’, Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Well-Toned Body in Post-Training Recovery Session (See Pic)

Watch Video Here

Lionel Messi's Reaction to Taylor Missing his penalty 😂pic.twitter.com/YI9G5MeJSv — ACE (@FCB_ACEE) February 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)