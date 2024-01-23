In a pre-season club friendly for the MLS sides, FC Dallas went on to defeat Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in a fair and square contest. Jesus Ferreira scored an early goal to put FC Dallas ahead 1-0. Lionel Messi and his squad although had the majority of the possession and a more precise passing rate were not able to score a goal. Inter Miami side tried their level best but couldn't get past through the defence of FC Dallas. Al Nassr Players, Coaches Chant 'SIUUU', Surprise Cristiano Ronaldo By Celebrating His Three Awards Won at Globe Soccer Awards 2023 (Watch Video)

Inter Miami 0-1 FC Dallas

Final from tonight's match against FC Dallas#DALvMIA pic.twitter.com/lPQDbnx2Dc— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 23, 2024

