Since Argentina’s World Cup Winning striker, Lionel Messi, joined the Major League Soccer side, Inter Miami, the 35-year-old has been in sensational form as he netted eight goals in five matches for his team. The Leagues Cup 2023 match against Charlotte saw the Argentina captain starring again when his goal in Inter Miami’s 4-0 win over Charlotte helped his side reach the semifinals of the competition. The match against Charlotte saw the 35-year-old show his passing skills when he produced a brilliant one-footed pass to his Inter Miami teammate. His brilliant pass saw two defends bumping into each other.

Lionel Messi's Silky Touch Makes Two Defenders Collide

