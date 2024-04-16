Lionel Messi’s sons are making the news for their footballing skills at an early age. With a new video of Mateo Messi scoring ‘five of the best’ goals for his academy surfaced, fans can’t get enough of ‘Mate’. When it comes to skills and finishing, Mateo Messi copied his father. The youngster scored five goals for his side including an exquisite free-kick. He then displayed various twists-turns and lethal finishing to complete a five-goal haul. Watch the video below. A few days back 11-year-old Tiago also won the title for his U-11 side. Fan Invades Pitch to Click Selfie With Lionel Messi During Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids MLS 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Mateo Messi Scored five goals

Mateo Messi scores 5️⃣ goals for Inter Miami U9 😮‍💨 @veotechnologies pic.twitter.com/p8D5H5GUVw — 433 (@433) April 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)