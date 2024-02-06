Lionel Messi is currently travelling with the Inter Miami squad in their pre-season tour. Inter Miami is set to play Vissel Kobe in Japan next and Messi, who is currently injured is trying to get fit enough to play. Amidst that, his son Mateo was spotted in the training session of Inter Miami academy wearing the number 10 jersey like his father. Fans loved the adorable video and made it available on social media. Lionel Messi Provides Injury Update Ahead of Inter Miami's Club Friendly Against Vissel Kobe; Terms Missing Out Against Hong Kong XI As 'Disappointing'.

Lionel Messi's Son Mateo Seen Practicing In Inter Miami Academy

Leo Messi’s son Mateo during a training session with Inter Miami Academy pic.twitter.com/jg6kG3Xf2T — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)