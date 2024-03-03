Lionel Messi is back in action with Inter Miami in the MLS 2024 season who have also signed Messi's former Barcelona teammate and a very good friend Luis Suarez ahead of the season. After the match, Messi's sons Thiago and Mateo were spotted enjoying their time on the field and having fun with Luis Suarez. Fans loved the relation of Messi's sons with their 'uncle' Suarez and made the video viral on social media. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Braces Help Inter Miami Defeat Orlando City 5–0 in MLS 2024 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi's Sons Have Fun With 'Uncle' Luis Suarez

تحية تياغو وماتيو مع سواريز 🤙🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/EFzTGNt8NB — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) March 3, 2024

