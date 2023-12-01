Liverpool were dominant as ever in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 match against LASK. Liverpool managed to score four goals, it started early with Luis Diaz scoring the first goal in the 12th minute followed by Gakpo in the 15th minute. Liverpool managed to keep the majority of the possession and maintain the dominance. After halftime, Mohamed Salah scored a penalty in the 51st minute, and Gakpo sealed the victory with the final goal during stoppage time in the 92nd minute, securing a 4-0 finish for Liverpool. The win keeps Liverpool at the top of Group E in the UEL 2023-24 with 12 points, having won four out of five games. Former Brazil and Atletico Madrid Defender Filipe Luis Announces His Retirement, Says ‘He’ll Retire at Season’s End’

