Liverpool unveiled their new summer signing Fabio Carvalho on July 3, Saturday. The former Fulham youngster, who had a breakthrough 2021-22 season, joined the Reds officially on July 1. The 21-year-old Portuguese will wear No. 28 shirt at Anfield. Liverpool took to social media and posted many photos and videos to celebrate the unveiling of the new signing.

Watch video of Fabio Carvalho interview:

"I’m a bit speechless, to be fair. It’s just an amazing feeling to be here." 🔴 Watch Fabio Carvalho’s first interview after being unveiled as a #LFC player ⤵ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 3, 2022

Check Liverpool's tweet:

See Carvalho in Liverpool shirt:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)