Liverpool win their first trophy of 2023-24 season as they defeat Chelsea in the final of Carabao Cup 2023-24 final at Wembley Stadium to clinch the title. It was even game with both teams creating chances but failing to score. Virgil van Dijk scored a goal from header but it was ruled out by VAR. After the match ending in stalemate in regulation time, it went into extra time and in the dying minutes, Virgil van Dijk scored another goal to seal the game for Liverpool.

Liverpool Win Carabao Cup 2023-24

WE ARE THE CARABAO CUP WINNERS!!!!!!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/YXKpLXcYAF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2024

