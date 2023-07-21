Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, drew heavy flak from the LGBTQ groups for agreeing a deal to join Saudi Arab club Al-Ettifaq. Reportedly, Liverpool have agreed to sell their captain at £12million deal. He now will earn £700,000 per week at the Saudi Pro League club that is being managed by former Liverpool man, Steven Gerrard. Jordan Henderson’s move to the Saudi Arab drew the ire of LGBTQ community because he has been a huge ally of the group in football. During the Euro 2020, the Liverpool captain wore rainbow laces at the tournament and continuously called for greater inclusivity in football.

Jordan Henderson Receives Criticism

🚨 LGBT+ groups have criticised Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after he agreed a deal to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq. 🇸🇦 (Source: Evening Standard) pic.twitter.com/pjlY87hhho — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 21, 2023

