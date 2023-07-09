Former Spanish footballing icon and the only Ballon D'or Winner from the country, Luis Suarez Miramontes has breathed his last aged 88. Also known as the “Golden Galician” the midfielder won the bulk of his trophies in Italy with Inter, including the European Cup in 1964 and 1965 and three Italian league titles. Suárez moved to Inter from Barcelona after winning two Spanish league titles. The footballing world mourns his demise.

Luis Suarez Dies

Luis Suárez Miramontes, one of Spain's best ever players, has passed away aged 88. Legend of Barcelona and Inter and the only Spanish male Ballon d'Or winner. Rest in pace, Luisito 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/E3IMAHfYp2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2023

