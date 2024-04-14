Real Madrid move further closer to the LaLiga title as they secure another victory on the road beating Mallorca by a narrow margin of 1-0. Real Madrid came out of an exhausting and intense match against Manchester City and the match against Mallorca could end up being tricky. But Aurelien Tchouameni's long range strike made sure that they secured all the three points and hold their ground at the top of the points table. Los Blancos are maintaining a eight point lead at the top of the table over Barcelona after 31 matches. Cristiano Ronaldo 'Back to Work', Shares Glimpses from Training Session Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match (See Post).

Mallorca 0-1 Real Madrid, LaLiga 2023-24

