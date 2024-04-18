It was a high-stakes match for both Manchester City and Real Madrid. But in the end, the defending champions Manchester City are now out of the UCL 2023-24 competition. Rodrygo broke the deadlock as he scored an early goal to give Real Madrid a 1-0 lead in the UCL 2023-24 quarter-final second leg. Kevin De Bruyne scored in the second half to equalize for Cityzens. The match eventually entered the penalties stage as both teams failed to score a goal more than the other. Real Madrid came in front as the winner after converting four out of five penalties. The defending champions were only able to convert three of five. Barcelona 1–4 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As Paris Saint-Germain Book Their Semi-Final Spot.

Real Madrid Prevail on Penalties

