Manchester City continue their winning run in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 as they beat Young Boys 3.-0 and secure their fourth consecutive win in the competition so far. Erling Haaland powered Man City ahead in the game with back-to-back goals. Phil Foden added another only extending the lead, The result sends City into the knockout phase for an impressive 11th consecutive season, and also means they have set a new record of 18 matches unbeaten in Europe for an English club. Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Danylo Sikan's Solitary Goal Hands Blaugrana First Defeat of Competition.

Manchester City vs Young Boys UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Result

