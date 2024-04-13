In a video shared by the NBA’s Golden State Warriors Franchise, their star scorer Stephen Curry and Manchester City’s striker Erling Haaland were seen ‘virtually’ swapping jerseys. While doing so both players wish each other all the best for the remaining games – which are the most important fixtures of the season for their respective clubs. Swapping jerseys in sports is considered a sign of respect for each other. The NBA’s regular season coming to an end Golden State Warriors have booked their ticket for the postseason securing ninth place in the West. On the other hand, the English Premier League season also entering its last phase with defending champions Manchester City in third place – just one point away from the top spot. NBA 2023–24 Playoffs Schedule and Free Live Streaming Online: Get List of Fixtures and Details on How To Watch National Basketball Association Matches Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST.

Erling Haaland and Stephen Curry Virtually Swap Jerseys

Virtual jersey swap of two greats 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hwJKQnMPk5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 12, 2024

