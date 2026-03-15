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Manchester United returned to winning ways with a clinical 3–1 victory over Champions League rivals Aston Villa at Old Trafford in their Premier League 2025-26 match. Casemiro opened the scoring with a powerful header, but Villa threatened a comeback with Rose Barkley scoring the leveller. However, a composed strike from Matheus Cunha and a goal coming on as substitute Benjamin Sesko secured the points late on. United’s midfield, anchored by captain Bruno Fernandes, controlled the tempo under interim manager Michael Carrick. Fernandes (16) managed to surpass David Beckham (15) for the most assists in a single Premier League season for the club. The win ends a brief winless streak and provides vital momentum for the season's final phase, and keeps alive the chance to secure a UEFA Champions League spot. PL 2025-26: Arsenal Winger Max Dowman Becomes Youngest Premier League Goal Scorer.

Manchester United Secure Big Three Points

A big three points at Old Trafford ✅ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ManUtd). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).