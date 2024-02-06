Manchester United's Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury and left the field in the 71st minute of United's 3-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday. After further scans it was found, he has sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee and is expected to be out of action for at least eight weeks. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: Portuguese Star Celebrates With Al-Nassr Teammates In Training As he Turns 39 (Watch Video).

Manchester United Defender Lisandro Martinez Gets Sidelined For Two Months

Sending strength, @LisandrMartinez 👊 Our defender has sustained a knee injury and is expected to be out of action for at least eight weeks. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 5, 2024

