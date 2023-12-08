Casemiro left Real Madrid after four UEFA Champions League and two league title victories and joined Manchester United for a fresh start. Although his stint at Old Trafford has been bittersweet and now he is looking for a move away from the theatre of dreams. Reports from a Turkish newspaper has suggested, Casemiro's next destination is in Saudi Arabia at Al-Nassr alongside his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Reports have also suggested that Ronaldo is the one who convinced Casemiro to join Al-Nassr. Although, the move is yet to be confirmed. Riots Erupt in Brazilian City of Santos After Local Team's Relegation Following Defeat to Fortaleza (Watch Video).

Casemiro Set to Join Al-Nassr

