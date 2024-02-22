Manipur will take on the Railways in the fifth match of the final round of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24. The game will commence at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. Unfortunately due to the absence of an official broadcaster fans won't be able to watch Santosh Trophy 2023-24 final round on any TV Channel. Fans can still watch the live streaming of Manipur vs Railways on the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association YouTube Channel for free. Fans can also watch the match live on the FIFA+ app. Santosh Trophy 2023–24 To Be Streamed Live Globally on FIFA+ for Free.

Manipur vs Railways Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Karnataka begins their title defense today in a much-anticipated campaign start!#SantoshTrophyFinals action continues in Group 🅱️ today!



💻 Watch LIVE only on Arunachal Pradesh FA YouTube channel & FIFA+



Delhi 🆚 Karnataka 👉🏻 https://t.co/F9Tx1h1bC3



Manipur 🆚 Railways… pic.twitter.com/uEzdIDRZuZ— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 22, 2024

