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Indian winger Manisha Kalyan produced a contender for goal of the tournament during India’s IND-W vs TPE-W AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 clash against Chinese Taipei on Tuesday. Despite the 1-3 loss at CommBank Stadium, Kalyan’s individual brilliance became a global talking point. In the 39th minute, Kalyan unleashed a 30-yard screamer that rattled the crossbar before bouncing over the line. The goal, confirmed via VAR, drew widespread comparisons to legendary strikes by Cristiano Ronaldo for its power and precision. While the goal levelled the scores, India eventually succumbed to a 1-3 defeat. This third straight loss confirmed the Blue Tigresses' exit from the tournament. Manisha Kalyan Becomes First Indian Female Footballer To Score Goal For South American Club, Achieves Feat During Alianza Lima vs Universidad Catolica Friendly Match (Watch Video).

Manisha Kalyan's Thunderous Free Kick

MANISHA KALYAN WOW 🤯 A thunderous free kick clips the underside of the bar and bounces over the line. One of the goals of the tournament. Watch every match from the #WAC2026 live and exclusive on Paramount+ 📺 #INDvTPE pic.twitter.com/7DhGqYo7Cq — Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) March 10, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (paramountplusau). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).