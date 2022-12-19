Eight years ago in 2014, Argentina was one step away from achieving their dream and the dream of Lionel Messi, the FIFA World Cup. Their dream was ended as Mario Gotze scored in the extra time of the final to to help Germany lift the FIFA World Cup 2014. This time, as Argentina finally has their hands on the FIFA World Cup 2022, Mario Gotze, who caused the heartbreak of Argentines in 2014, celebrated their victory with his son and shared the story as well. His gesture proved Football is beyond just a game. Most Liked Instagram Post by a Sportsperson: Lionel Messi’s Post After Argentina’s FIFA WC 2022 Title Win Creates New Record.

Mario Gotze Celebrates Argentina's Win With Son

Mario Götze celebrating Lionel Messi’s World Cup victory with his son is one of football’s great full-circle moments. pic.twitter.com/7rpAcwi9bU — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) December 19, 2022

