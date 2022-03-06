Mexican football league has suspended all the games taking place on Sunday (matchday nine) after a brawl broke out between the fans of Queretaro and Atlas. The riot left multiple people injured and it is reported that 17 died during this ugly altercation.

El presidente ejecutivo de la #LigaBBVAMX, @MikelArriolaP, anuncia que los partidos restantes de la Jornada 9 serán suspendidos en solidaridad con los afectados por los hechos del Estadio La Corregidora.#GritaXLaPaz pic.twitter.com/sDwXjQO56r — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 6, 2022

