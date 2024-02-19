Real Madrid's midfield star Toni Kroos has completed 450 games for the club. Kroos completed this achievement during Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga 2023-24 match. Kroos joined Real Madrid back in 2014 and since then has been one of the important assets of the team. Kroos has won four Champions League titles, five Club World Cups, four UEFA Super Cups, Three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and four Spanish Super Cups. Kroos has been one of the very best in assisting the team to victory. With his superb midfield skills, he will look forward to achieving more at Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring in Al-Nassr’s 2–1 Win Over Al-Fateh in Saudi Pro League 2023–24 (See Instagram Post)

Toni Kroos Completes 450 Games for Real Madrid

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)