The Spanish international Miguel Ángel González was diagnosed with the rare disease in December 2022, with Real Madrid supporting his fight against the illness. The club confirmed his passing on Tuesday morning in an official statement. In the statement, the club extended their condolences to Angel's wife Maria del Pilar and their family. He played 18 seasons with Real Madrid and won 16 major trophies, including two UEFA Cups and eight La Liga titles. 'Don't Back Down' Former Real Madrid Footballer Isco Alarcon Requests Toni Kroos to Not Retire From Football.

Real Madrid Confirms Death of Miguel Ángel González

Official Announcement: Passing of Miguel Ángel.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 6, 2024

