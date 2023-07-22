Lionel Messi has already set club football in the USA on fire with his memorable debut for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup 2023 victory over Cruz Azul. Messi scored one of his trademark free-kicks goals in the dying stages of the match to help his team emerge victorious 2-1. Fans in India might be wondering where to watch Messi's next appearance and here we talk about that. All of Messi's matches can be seen on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass. The cost of the season past is Rs 2,900 for Apple TV subscribers. For non-subscribers, the cost is more. David Beckham Left Close to Tears After Watching Lionel Messi’s Free-Kick Goal on Inter Miami Debut, Hugs Him After Match (Watch Viral Videos)

MLS Season Pass Price on Apple TV in India

Seasonal Passes of Major League Soccer are exorbitantly priced at ₹2900 for the Indian market on AppleTV+ for their subscribers. The price is even more if you are not their subscriber already!#MajorLeagueSoccer #MLS #Messi — IndianSportsTV (@indian_sportstv) July 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)