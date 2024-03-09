I-League 2024 toppers Mohammedan SC are all set to continue their dream performance against Namdhari SC in their next clash of the tournament. Mohammedan SC vs Namdhari SC I-League match at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal. Sadly football fans in India would not be able to watch the Mohammedan SC vs Namdhari SC I-League match on television though, the match would be streamed on the FanCode app and its website from 07:00 PM IST. The match will also be streamed on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. I-League 2023–24: David Lalhlansanga’s Late Winner Helps Mohammedan Sporting Retain Advantage in Championship Battle With Win Against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Mohammedan SC vs Namdhari SC

