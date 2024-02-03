Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-1 East Bengal, ISL 2023-24: Action Packed Thriller Between City Rivals Ends in Stalemate

An even Kolkata Derby entertained fans with some breathtaking and edge of the seat action, In the end both the teams had to settle with a point each.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 03, 2024 09:39 PM IST

A Kolkata Derby worth it's wait as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal settle for a draw after 90 minutes of thrilling action. East Bengal started the game in the front foot, taking the lead only in just three minutes. Mohun Bagan Super Giant gradually took control of the game, scoring the equaliser through Armando Sadiku. Some end-to-end action followed throughout both the halves which saw some loss of temper, flurry of yellow and red cards amd players walking off with injuries. East Bengal extended the lead in the second half through a penalty. Mohun Bagan kept pressing for a goal and they finally got it as Dimitri Petratos calmly placed one beyond goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill in the dying minutes. Both teams tried but failed to score after this. ISL 2023–24: Roy Krishna’s Brace Helps Odisha FC Clinch 2–1 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Result

  • Videos
    Cervical Cancer: All You Need To Know About The Disease; Busting Common Myths With Facts Cervical Cancer: All You Need To Know About The Disease; Busting Common Myths With Facts
    • Close
    Search

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-1 East Bengal, ISL 2023-24: Action Packed Thriller Between City Rivals Ends in Stalemate

    An even Kolkata Derby entertained fans with some breathtaking and edge of the seat action, In the end both the teams had to settle with a point each.

    Socially Team Latestly| Feb 03, 2024 09:39 PM IST

    A Kolkata Derby worth it's wait as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal settle for a draw after 90 minutes of thrilling action. East Bengal started the game in the front foot, taking the lead only in just three minutes. Mohun Bagan Super Giant gradually took control of the game, scoring the equaliser through Armando Sadiku. Some end-to-end action followed throughout both the halves which saw some loss of temper, flurry of yellow and red cards amd players walking off with injuries. East Bengal extended the lead in the second half through a penalty. Mohun Bagan kept pressing for a goal and they finally got it as Dimitri Petratos calmly placed one beyond goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill in the dying minutes. Both teams tried but failed to score after this. ISL 2023–24: Roy Krishna’s Brace Helps Odisha FC Clinch 2–1 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Result

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    East Bengal Indian Super League ISL ISL 2023-24 Kolkata Kolkata Derby MBSG vs EBFC Mohun Bagan Super Giant Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 Result Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 Score
    You might also like
    How To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Kolkata Derby Football Match With Time in IST
    Football

    How To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Kolkata Derby Football Match With Time in IST
    Tags:
    East Bengal Indian Super League ISL ISL 2023-24 Kolkata Kolkata Derby MBSG vs EBFC Mohun Bagan Super Giant Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 Result Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 Score
    You might also like
    How To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Kolkata Derby Football Match With Time in IST
    Football

    How To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Kolkata Derby Football Match With Time in IST
    How To Watch Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
    Football

    How To Watch Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
    Differently-Abled Woman Asked to Stand Up From Her Wheelchair Three Times During Security Clearance at Kolkata Airport, Latter’s Emotional Post Goes Viral
    Viral

    Differently-Abled Woman Asked to Stand Up From Her Wheelchair Three Times During Security Clearance at Kolkata Airport, Latter’s Emotional Post Goes Viral
    How To Watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
    Football

    How To Watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
    rently-abled-woman-asked-to-stand-up-from-her-wheelchair-three-times-during-security-clearance-at-kolkata-airport-latters-emotional-post-goes-viral-5735353.html" title="Differently-Abled Woman Asked to Stand Up From Her Wheelchair Three Times During Security Clearance at Kolkata Airport, Latter’s Emotional Post Goes Viral"> Differently-Abled Woman Asked to Stand Up From Her Wheelchair Three Times During Security Clearance at Kolkata Airport, Latter’s Emotional Post Goes Viral
    Viral

    Differently-Abled Woman Asked to Stand Up From Her Wheelchair Three Times During Security Clearance at Kolkata Airport, Latter’s Emotional Post Goes Viral
    How To Watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
    Football

    How To Watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Lal Krishna Advani
    200K+ searches
    Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
    100K+ searches
    AFC Asian Cup
    50K+ searches
    Carl Weathers
    50K+ searches
    Jasprit Bumrah
    50K+ searches
    Punjab and Haryana HC
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Lal Krishna Advani
    200K+ searches
    Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
    100K+ searches
    AFC Asian Cup
    50K+ searches
    Carl Weathers
    50K+ searches
    Jasprit Bumrah
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma