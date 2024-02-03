Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-1 East Bengal, ISL 2023-24: Action Packed Thriller Between City Rivals Ends in Stalemate

A Kolkata Derby worth it's wait as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal settle for a draw after 90 minutes of thrilling action. East Bengal started the game in the front foot, taking the lead only in just three minutes. Mohun Bagan Super Giant gradually took control of the game, scoring the equaliser through Armando Sadiku. Some end-to-end action followed throughout both the halves which saw some loss of temper, flurry of yellow and red cards amd players walking off with injuries. East Bengal extended the lead in the second half through a penalty. Mohun Bagan kept pressing for a goal and they finally got it as Dimitri Petratos calmly placed one beyond goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill in the dying minutes. Both teams tried but failed to score after this. ISL 2023–24: Roy Krishna’s Brace Helps Odisha FC Clinch 2–1 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Result

