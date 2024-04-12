Lionel Messi returned to the starting XI of Inter Miami side as they faced Monterrey in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal. But his return did not go as expected for Inter Miami. The Argentine star did provide an assist in the match but that was not enough as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were humbled with an aggregate scoreline of 5-1. Ecstatic with the result, Monterrey fans ‘disrespectfully stomped on’ Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Jersey, dancing to music. Having a healthy lead in the first leg, five-time tournament champion Monterrey looked in control of the match. Monterrey 3–1 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi’s Side Suffers Crushing Defeat in Quarterfinals, Knocked Out of CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Monterrey Fans Stomp on Lionel Messi’s Jersey

