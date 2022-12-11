Morocco's Sofiane Boufal ensured he memorably celebrated his team's historic win over Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals by dancing with his mother on the pitch. In an adorable video that has gone viral, the winger is seen celebrating Morocco's win by dancing with his mother as his side became the first African nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals. Youssef En-Nesyri's first-half goal was enough to separate the two teams in this game as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's World Cup dream came to an end. Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears After Portugal Fail to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 Semis, CR7 Seen Crying in Tunnel After Defeat to Morocco (Watch Video)

Sofiane Boufal Dances with Mother to Celebrate Morocco's Win over Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2022:

Morocco's Sofiane Boufal celebrating with his mother is EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/h3XdhTeKe3 — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) December 10, 2022

