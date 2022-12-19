A lot of football fans around the world dreamt of Lionel Messi winning the FIFA World Cup one day. As he now has won it, fans showed their love for the footballing star by making his Instagram post with World Cup in hand the most liked post by a sportsperson. With 42.5 million likes currently, it overtook the Cristiano Ronaldo post of himself and Lionel Messi playing chess. Surely one of the most iconic pictures of sporting history was made memorable like this by footballing fans across the world. Lionel Messi Lifted on Shoulders by Argentina Teammates After Winning FIFA World Cup 2022 (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi’s Post After Argentina’s FIFA WC 2022 Title Win Creates New Record

Lionel Messi's World Cup Instagram post is now the most liked post by a sportsperson. It has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo's post of himself and Messi playing chess ♟️ It currently sits at over 42.5m likes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SID8IWfG6C — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) December 19, 2022

Lionel Messi World Cup Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

