Namdhari will next face Delhi FC on Tuesday, December 5. Namdhari vs Delhi FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Namdhari Stadium in Punjab. The match will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Namdhari vs Delhi FC in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecasted live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel.

Namdhari vs Delhi FC Live

Round Eight! ⚽🌄 Our boys will lock horns against Namdhari FC in an all important away clash of the season! ⚔#DelhiFC #DilMeinDilli #IndianFootball #ILeague #NFCDFC pic.twitter.com/rbF9mfQ7MP — Delhi Football Club (@Delhi_FC) December 5, 2023

