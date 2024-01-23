India Out of AFC Asian Cup 2023 As Blue Tigers Lose to Syria 1-0

Syria defeated India in their final group game of the AFC Asian Cup 2023, with a late goal from Omar Khribin. Both India and Syria failed to net a single goal in the tournament before the match and looked eager to be on the scoresheet early. Syria started strong overpowering the Indian players on multiple occasions and created most of the offensive chances. They ended the first half very strongly, but India fought back well since the break. A great chance came for the Indian team when the Syrian keeper came out to chase down a cross into the box, but he was left in no man’s land as Chhangte ran onto the ball, unfortunately, the winger couldn’t deliver a pass or score a goal to give India lead into the match. The Eagles of Qasioun didn’t attack much and rather played a waiting game into the second half. It finally paid off when substitute Omar Khribin finished a great pass inside the box. Mohamed Salah Injury Update: Egypt and Liverpool Star To Be Out of Action for Three-Four Weeks After Sustaining Muscle Injury During AFCON 2023.

Syria Defeats India in AFC Asian Cup 2023

