India Out of AFC Asian Cup 2023 As Blue Tigers Lose to Syria 1-0

In a wide-open Group B, the match between India and Syria had much meaning in the tournament, especially after Australia took the lead against Uzbekistan in a parallel game. Both teams needed a win to advance, but it was substitute Khribin’s goal that handed Syria a chance to qualify for knockout games.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 23, 2024 07:06 PM IST

Syria defeated India in their final group game of the AFC Asian Cup 2023, with a late goal from Omar Khribin. Both India and Syria failed to net a single goal in the tournament before the match and looked eager to be on the scoresheet early. Syria started strong overpowering the Indian players on multiple occasions and created most of the offensive chances. They ended the first half very strongly, but India fought back well since the break. A great chance came for the Indian team when the Syrian keeper came out to chase down a cross into the box, but he was left in no man’s land as Chhangte ran onto the ball, unfortunately, the winger couldn’t deliver a pass or score a goal to give India lead into the match. The Eagles of Qasioun didn’t attack much and rather played a waiting game into the second half. It finally paid off when substitute Omar Khribin finished a great pass inside the box. Mohamed Salah Injury Update: Egypt and Liverpool Star To Be Out of Action for Three-Four Weeks After Sustaining Muscle Injury During AFCON 2023.

Syria Defeats India in AFC Asian Cup 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
AFC Asian Cup AF
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 23, 2024 07:06 PM IST

Syria defeated India in their final group game of the AFC Asian Cup 2023, with a late goal from Omar Khribin. Both India and Syria failed to net a single goal in the tournament before the match and looked eager to be on the scoresheet early. Syria started strong overpowering the Indian players on multiple occasions and created most of the offensive chances. They ended the first half very strongly, but India fought back well since the break. A great chance came for the Indian team when the Syrian keeper came out to chase down a cross into the box, but he was left in no man’s land as Chhangte ran onto the ball, unfortunately, the winger couldn’t deliver a pass or score a goal to give India lead into the match. The Eagles of Qasioun didn’t attack much and rather played a waiting game into the second half. It finally paid off when substitute Omar Khribin finished a great pass inside the box. Mohamed Salah Injury Update: Egypt and Liverpool Star To Be Out of Action for Three-Four Weeks After Sustaining Muscle Injury During AFCON 2023.

Syria Defeats India in AFC Asian Cup 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
AFC Asian Cup AFC Asian Cup 2023 AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Telecast AFC Asian Cup live AFC Asian Cup Results AFC Asian Cup Score India Football Team India vs Syria India vs Syria Live Result India vs Syria Live Score India vs Syria Result Omar Khribin Syria Football Team
You might also like
How To Watch AUS vs UZB AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast Details of the Australia vs Uzbekistan Football Match on TV in IST
Football

How To Watch AUS vs UZB AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast Details of the Australia vs Uzbekistan Football Match on TV in IST
How To Watch IND vs SYR AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast Details of the India vs Syria Football Match on TV in IST
Football

How To Watch IND vs SYR AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast Details of the India vs Syria Football Match on TV in IST
How To Watch AUS vs UZB AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast Details of the Australia vs Uzbekistan Football Match on TV in IST
Football

How To Watch AUS vs UZB AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast Details of the Australia vs Uzbekistan Football Match on TV in IST
How To Watch IND vs SYR AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast Details of the India vs Syria Football Match on TV in IST
Football

How To Watch IND vs SYR AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast Details of the India vs Syria Football Match on TV in IST
How to Watch TAJ vs LEB AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast Details of Tajikistan vs Lebanon Football Match on TV in IST
Football

How to Watch TAJ vs LEB AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast Details of Tajikistan vs Lebanon Football Match on TV in IST
How to Watch QAT vs CHN AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast Details of Qatar vs China Football Match on TV in IST
Football

How to Watch QAT vs CHN AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast Details of Qatar vs China Football Match on TV in IST
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" alt="How to Watch QAT vs CHN AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast Details of Qatar vs China Football Match on TV in IST">
Football

How to Watch QAT vs CHN AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast Details of Qatar vs China Football Match on TV in IST
Google Trends Google Trends
Groww
200K+ searches
Netaji
200K+ searches
Earthquake Today
100K+ searches
Earthquake in Delhi
100K+ searches
HDFC Bank share price
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
.33 Trillion Value: Report
Google Trends Google Trends
Groww
200K+ searches
Netaji
200K+ searches
Earthquake Today
100K+ searches
Earthquake in Delhi
100K+ searches
HDFC Bank share price
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma