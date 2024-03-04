The UEFA Champions League scene from the 2024-25 season will be completely changed. This is announced to happen for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League. They took to social media and revealed the new format. Once we can see the matches happening during the new format, then only it will be clear how interesting it will be. The group stage consisting of 32 teams will not be seen anymore and will be converted into a 36-team league stage. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Robert Lewandowski and Victor Osimhen Trade Goals As Barcelona Draws 1–1 Against Napoli in 1st Leg of UCL Round of 16.

Watch Video Here

An exciting new era for European club football awaits 🤩 Here’s how the #UCL will look from 2024/25 👇 pic.twitter.com/mEffFOpX2O — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 4, 2024

