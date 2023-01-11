Newcastle United qualified for the semi-final of the League Cup for the first time in 47 years after beating Leicester City 2-0 in their last outing at St James Park, Newcastle. Eddie Howe's team dominated the match from the start. However, it took them 60 minutes to open the scoring. English left-back Dan Burn netted his first goal for this club to give Newcastle a 1-0 lead. Soon after that, Joelington made the score 2-0. Leicester got a very big opportunity to get back into the game but Jamie Vardy failed to convert it from close range as the Magpies ran away with a 2-0 victory.

Newcastle United 2-0 Leicester City

Newcastle United 2-0 Leicester City Goal Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)