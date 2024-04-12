Al-Hilal star Neymar Jr's video takes social media by storm as he can be seen gambling online poker while celebrating her daughter's birthday. Neymar Jr and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi can be seen singing 'Happy Birthday' while sitting beside their daughter who was born in October 2023 and has now completed six months. The video went instantly viral as the unusual behaviour by the Al-Hilal star completely was a surprise for fans. Brawl Erupts Among Spectators After Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Gets Knocked Out by Monterrey in CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

this guy neymar is absolutely finished bro is gambling on poker in the middle of his daughters birthday 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3bQ3MWrIty — 🐢 (@KyKySZN) April 11, 2024

