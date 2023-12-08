Santos has been a big name in Brazilian football with the likes of Neymar Jr. and Pele representing the Piexe. The team has a massive fan following all over the world and had an incredible record of being a member of the top flight from the beginning until the 2023 season. Their latest loss against Fortaleza was the last nail in the coffin as Santos needed a win to secure their place in Serie A. Their relegation stunned many. Former striker Neymar Jr. shared a heartfelt post on his Twitter stating “Santos sempre Santos” (Santos always Santos). While playing for Santos, Neymar received a reputed Ballon d’Or nomination becoming the first non-European league player to do so. Former Chennaiyin FC Star Stiven Mendoza's Car Set on Fire by Angry Fans After Santos FC's Relegation from Brazil's Serie A

Neymar Jr. showing his support to Santos

