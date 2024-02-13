Neymar Jr shocked the world after he moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023 for 90 million euros. But even before making a huge impact on the team, the striker suffered an ACL and meniscus injury, for which he underwent surgery. Staying away from the squad for nearly four months Neymar returned to Riyadh and received a grand welcome from his Club. The phenomenal striker graciously answered the requests of children and young fans in Al-Hilal shirts, giving his autograph and posing for photos with them. It is still unclear whether Neymar will take part in any action after the surgery. Riyadh Season Cup 2024: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Salem Aldawsri Star As Al-Hilal Beat Al-Nassr 2–0 To Win Club Friendly Football Tournament.

Neymar Returns to Riyadh to rejoin Al-Hilal Side

